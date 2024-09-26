Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A British man has been jailed after being caught cramming a woman and a child into the boot of a car in an attempt to smuggle them from France into the UK.

The two Vietnamese migrants - a 14-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman - were found wedged into the tiny boot with little room to move or breathe.

Leon Leslie, from Birmingham, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison at Canterbury Crown Court following an investigation by the Home Office. The court heard that on April 16, 2023, Border Force officers stopped Leslie's hire car in Coquelles, France, as he attempted to cross into the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two Vietnamese migrants - a 14-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman - were found wedged into the tiny boot with little room to move or breathe. | Home Office

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered the two Vietnamese nationals hidden in the boot. Leslie was immediately arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration. When questioned, Leslie refused to provide any explanation for the presence of the woman and child in his car.

Home Office Criminal Investigation Officer Nadia Kehayova said: “This criminal crammed a young woman and a child inside his car boot with little room to move or even breathe, showing total disregard for their safety.

Leon Leslie, from Birmingham, was sentenced to three years in prison at Canterbury Crown Court following a Home Office investigation. | Home Office

“The sole priority of these criminals is financial gain, at the expense of those they exploit under false promises of a better life in the UK. I am delighted our teams have stopped this criminal from succeeding.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to secure our borders and clamp down on the people who heartlessly endanger vulnerable people to make money.”