The new interim boss had previously said that exhibits such as the Parthenon marbles could be shared with their native countries

As efforts to reclaim 2,000 stolen artefacts from the British Museum are continuing, the institution has named its new interim director.

Former director of the British Museum Hartwig Fischer quit after it emerged that thousands of objects had been stolen from the museum's collection.

The scandal has brought unwanted attention to the museum - including questions over its security and reputation, and renewed calls from some nations to have their treasures returned - including Wales.

Following this, Sir Mark Jones has been named as the new interim boss at the museum - but who is he?

Sir Jones, 72, is an art historian, who was previously director at the Victoria and Albert Museum for a decade from 2001.

He has also worked as an Assistant Keeper of Coins and Medals at the British Museum from 1974 to 1990. While at the V&A, he famously scrapped entry charges to the museum.

A general view of the exterior of the British Museum (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

But Sir Jones once made headlines for voicing a controversial opinion when it comes to artefacts held by British museums.

It is known that the Parthenon marbles (Or Parthenon Sculptures) were removed from the Parthenon temple in Athens, Greece back in 1801 by Lord Elgin. The British diplomat, then the ambassador to the Ottoman Empire which then ruled Greece, oversaw the removal and shipping of the marbles to the UK in 170 crates.

Built between 447 - 438 BC, the ancient sculptures represent a key part of Greece's cultural heritage

Destroyed by many events during its long history - including a 1687 explosion - around 50 percent of the original architectural decoration on the Parthenon is now lost.

Elgin's actions were investigated by Parliament and deemed legal in 1816.

But in 2002, Sir Mark Jones offered an eye-opening take on the sculptures.

Speaking to the Observer, he said: “There must be a possibility that something could now work for all parties.

“I cannot tell another museum how to behave on this, but I do believe it is possible to develop partnerships. It can be good to display objects at different places.

“Wherever there is a strongly held belief there is an opportunity, too, if it can be recognised. It is not necessarily a case of transferred ownership or of giving the marbles back for good, but when people believe things are really important, as the Greeks and the British Museum do in this case, that is actually a good thing. Apathy is our great enemy.”

In January 2023, the Museum confirmed it was in discussions with Greece over a new plan for the sculptures.

Sir Jones' appointment could usher in a new era for their ownership which implications for other artefacts owned by the British Museum.

Chair George Osborne confirmed Sir Jones's appointment of Sir Jones in a statement on Saturday 2 September and said: "Mark is one of the most experienced and respected museum leaders in the world, and he will offer the leadership and grip the museum needs right now.

"We are both clear that his priorities are to accelerate the cataloguing of the collection, improve security, and reinforce pride in the curatorial mission of the museum.