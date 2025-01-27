Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 73-year-old British sailor is missing in the Bay of Biscay after his damaged yacht was discovered off the French coast.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Atlantic Maritime Prefecture, a French government organisation, reported that a search was launched on Saturday after a distress beacon was activated approximately 50 miles west of Lacanau at around 3pm.

Before activating the beacon, the sailor had communicated with a nearby cargo ship, saying that he was safe and continuing his journey, despite not responding to earlier radio messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At approximately 5.30pm, a French air force helicopter located the American-flagged yacht, Tiger PA, but found it “gutted” and showing significant damage. Divers deployed to the vessel found no sign of the sailor onboard.

Biarritz is a city on the Bay of Biscay. | Getty Images

The search effort included a Portuguese cargo ship, a Spanish hospital ship, and the French navy’s Falcon 50 maritime surveillance aircraft, which conducted operations into the evening. Despite these extensive efforts, the sailor remains unaccounted for.

The Atlantic Maritime Prefecture confirmed that the search was suspended at 1.33pm on Sunday. The fate of the missing sailor remains unknown as authorities have not disclosed further details.