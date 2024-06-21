Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British tourist has died after he was stabbed to death outside a nightclub in Spain.

Local police confirmed that a man died outside the Oxygen nightclub in Calella at around 5am on Friday morning (June 21). Another person was also injured in the attack and taken to hospital.

In a statement, police said: "This morning there was a fight in a nightclub in the city. The result of the incident is one dead and one injured, who has been taken to a hospital. The attack was by knife." Calella is a tourist town located around 30 miles from Barcelona. According to reports, authorities have been in contact with the British Consulate to trace the victim’s next of kin and make plans to return the body to the UK.

