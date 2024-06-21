British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub near tourist hotspot just outside Barcelona
Local police confirmed that a man died outside the Oxygen nightclub in Calella at around 5am on Friday morning (June 21). Another person was also injured in the attack and taken to hospital.
In a statement, police said: "This morning there was a fight in a nightclub in the city. The result of the incident is one dead and one injured, who has been taken to a hospital. The attack was by knife." Calella is a tourist town located around 30 miles from Barcelona. According to reports, authorities have been in contact with the British Consulate to trace the victim’s next of kin and make plans to return the body to the UK.
An appeal has also been launched to investigate the stabbing. Anyone with any information is being urged to contact local police. A significant police presence remains outside the nightclub.
