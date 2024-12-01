1 . Grant Derek Giblin

National Crime Agency officers arrested Grant Derek Giblin after an investigation found he had been using social media apps to contact children between November 2021 and August 2023. Giblin would target the children, aged between ten and 16, and befriend them to gain their trust and encourage them to send him images of themselves. Once he had received these, Giblin would blackmail his victims into performing sexual acts on themselves before again sending the content to him. He was sentenced to eight and has an extended licence period of a further eight years, be subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and be on the sex offenders register for life. | National Crime Agency