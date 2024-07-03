Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two children have been seriously injured, and a man suffered minor injuries following a dangerous dog attack in Broadwater

South Yorkshire Police said both a nine-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl were taken to hospital after they were called to Bolton upon Dearne, at 8.17am on Wednesday, July 3.

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control, said the police. It has been reported that an ambulance was seen by residents at the location of the attack, which residents said took place near High Street.

Police were sent to Broadwater, Bolton on Dearne. Photo: Google | Google

The statement read: “We responded to reports of a dangerous dog attack at Broadwater, Bolton upon Dearne, at 8.17am today (Wednesday July 3). It is reported that a dog bit a man, causing minor injuries, and a nine-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl, causing serious injuries.

“The ambulance service attended and both children were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries. “Officers located the dog at Ingfield Lane and it remains in police care.”