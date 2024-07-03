Broadwater: Two children seriously injured after 'dangerous' dog attack as woman arrested
South Yorkshire Police said both a nine-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl were taken to hospital after they were called to Bolton upon Dearne, at 8.17am on Wednesday, July 3.
A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control, said the police. It has been reported that an ambulance was seen by residents at the location of the attack, which residents said took place near High Street.
The statement read: “We responded to reports of a dangerous dog attack at Broadwater, Bolton upon Dearne, at 8.17am today (Wednesday July 3). It is reported that a dog bit a man, causing minor injuries, and a nine-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl, causing serious injuries.
“The ambulance service attended and both children were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries. “Officers located the dog at Ingfield Lane and it remains in police care.”
Our enquiries are on-going and police have appealed for witnesses to the incident or anyone with information about what happened, to contact them quoting incident number 177 of July 3, 2024.