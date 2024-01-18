The police watchdog is to investigate 'missed opportunities' following the death of a toddler found curled up next to his dead dad

The police watchdog will investigate whether there were any “missed opportunities” prior to the deaths of two-year-old Bronson Battersby and his father Kenneth, who were found dead at a flat in Skegness, Lincolnshire. Derrick Campbell, regional director for the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said: “The harrowing circumstances in which Kenneth and Bronson Battersby died are truly shocking. Our sympathies go out to everyone affected by their sad deaths.

“It is appropriate we carry out an independent investigation to consider the police response to any prior welfare concerns that were raised. We will be examining whether there were any missed opportunities by police to check on Mr Battersby and Bronson sooner. We will be in contact with Bronson’s mother and Mr Battersby’s family in due course to explain our role and how our investigation will progress.”

According to The Sun, social workers, who visited Bronson due to him being classed as vulnerable, visited the property on January 2 but got no response at the door. Lincolnshire County Council said the social worker who attended left the property and phoned the police shortly after. A second call was made on January 4 and again, the police were phoned. However, the dad and son were not found dead until five days after the social worker obtained a key from the landlord and entered the property.

Mr Battersby is believed to have died of a heart attack at some point after December 29. Bronson Battersby was found curled up clutching his father, Kenneth Battersby's legs at their home in Skegness on January 9. Bronson’s mum Sarah Piesse, also shared a three-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son with Kenneth. They split in 2019 with both deciding Bronson would live with his father.

Little Bronson Battersby with his father, Kenneth, who died of a heart attack.