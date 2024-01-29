Brookstone Beverage Warmer: TK Maxx recalls cup over risk of electric shock, how to claim refund
TK Maxx has told customers to 'stop using the cup immediately'
TK Maxx has recalled an electric cup over a safety issue and has urged its customers to 'stop using it immediately'. The retailer said Brookstone Beverage Warmer has been pulled from the shelves after the product presents a risk of electric shock due to inadequate insulation.
In a statement posted on its website, TK Maxx said: "The product presents a risk of electric shock due to inadequate insulation which could result in metal components becoming live. The product also presents a risk of fire and damage to property due to poor construction which could result in the base of the product melting.
"The product was on sale in TK Maxx and Homesense stores and online between November and December 2023. The product code shown on the price sticker and the receipt will be 439913, 439930, 439943, 439949. If you purchased the product, please stop using it immediately and return to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund."
