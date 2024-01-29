Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TK Maxx has recalled an electric cup over a safety issue and has urged its customers to 'stop using it immediately'. The retailer said Brookstone Beverage Warmer has been pulled from the shelves after the product presents a risk of electric shock due to inadequate insulation.

In a statement posted on its website, TK Maxx said: "The product presents a risk of electric shock due to inadequate insulation which could result in metal components becoming live. The product also presents a risk of fire and damage to property due to poor construction which could result in the base of the product melting.

