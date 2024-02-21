Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BT Group has confirmed the sale of its London landmark the BT Tower.

The towering structure has been bought by American hotel group MCR Hotels for £275m. BT Group says that the company are planning to "preserve BT Tower as an iconic hotel, securing its place as a London landmark for the future".

The BT Tower, located in Fitzrovia, opened in 1965 and has stretched above the London skyline at 620ft for decades. It was given Grade II listed building status in 2003. Brent Mathews, property director of BT Group, said: “The BT Tower sits at the heart of London and we’ve been immensely proud to be the owners of this important landmark since 1984. It’s played a vital role in carrying the nation’s calls, messages and TV signals, but increasingly we’re delivering content and communication via other means. This deal with MCR will enable BT Tower to take on a new purpose, preserving this iconic building for decades to come.”