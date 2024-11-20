Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been arrested and a bus station evacuated as the bomb squad was called out to reports of a “potential suspicious item”.

Police Scotland said Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow city centre was closed at around 1.10pm on Wednesday (November 20) “following a report of a potential suspicious item”, with the Navy bomb squad alerted.

The force said: “Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident at Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow, which was reported around 1.10pm today. EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) are at the scene and inquiries remain ongoing.”

Large cordons have been put in place with streets around the bus station closed. Police advised the public to avoid the area.