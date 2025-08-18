Breaking

Builders discover 'bones' buried in cellar while renovating home in Lytham St Annes Lancashire

An investigation is underway after builders discovered bones while working on a home.

Police were called after workmen unearthed the remains in a cellar on Friday. Forensic examination is ongoing to establish the origin of the bones and whether they are human.

Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene and renovation work on the home has been suspended.

Police were called to a home in Cleveland Road, Lytham on Friday (August 15) after builders completing work on the property found what appear to be bones. Work is ongoing to establish the origin of the remains and whether they are human.placeholder image
Police were called to a home in Cleveland Road, Lytham on Friday (August 15) after builders completing work on the property found what appear to be bones. Work is ongoing to establish the origin of the remains and whether they are human. | Google

The discovery was made in Cleveland Road, Lytham St Annes in Lancashire.

A police spokesman said: “Builders completing work on the property found what appear to be bones. Work is ongoing to establish the origin of the remains and whether they are human. Anyone with information is asked to contact [Lancashire Police] on 101 quoting log 616 of August 15.”

