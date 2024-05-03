Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have found the body of a missing man on Norwich farmland. David Ryan, 73, was last seen near his home in Crome Road, Norwich on Friday, December 29 and despite extensive searches, he could not be traced.

Norfolk police said the body was found on land off Norwich Road in Woodton, Bungay on the afternoon of March 19 - months after he was reported as missing. Forensic tests on the body have confirmed his identity and David’s family have been informed.

David Ryan, 73, was last seen near his home in Crome Road, Norwich on Friday, December 29

David's family has issued a statement through the police, saying: "We are really pleased to hear the result and are glad to know he is no longer suffering."