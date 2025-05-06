Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead near a former cricket ground in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed the body was found at around 3pm on Monday (May 5), close to the site of the former Burnage Cricket Club on Brookthorpe Avenue in Burnage.

The woman has not yet been identified, and a Home Office post-mortem examination has been authorised to determine the cause of death.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “Officers are working to identify the woman and a Home Office post-mortem has been authorised. It is too early to determine if the death was suspicious.”

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed the body was found at around 3pm on Monday (May 5), close to the site of the former Burnage Cricket Club on Brookthorpe Avenue in Burnage. | Google Maps

Local residents told the Manchester Evening News they saw a large police presence at the scene, including forensic officers from GMP’s Tactical Aid Unit (TAU).

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. The force said: “Anyone with information should call us, quoting log 1867 of 5/5/25.”