A man has been arrested after rats were reportedly released near a mosque in Sheffield.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes as CCTV footage released online appears to show the incident outside Sheffield Grand Mosque on Monday (June 23), on Grimesthorpe Road in Burngreave where it was reported a man had stopped at the side of the road and released three rats from the boot of a vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called just after 8.15pm, where it was reported a man had stopped at the side of the road and released three rats from the boot of a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation is ongoing and a 66-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence. He has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

A man has been arrested after rats were reportedly released near Sheffield Grand Mosque in Burngreave. | Google Maps

Inspector Alec Gibbons, of the North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We understand this reported incident has caused concern locally and I'd like to reassure you that we are working hard to understand the full circumstances of what took place.

"We have acted quickly to make an arrest and our enquiries will continue over the coming days. I'd urge anyone who has information which has not yet been reported to police to contact us online or by calling 101."

Anyone with information which may help our investigation should quote incident number 874 of 23 June 2025 when getting in touch.