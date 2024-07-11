Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crossbow has been recovered after the deaths of three family members of a BBC racing commentator.

Triple-murder suspect Kyle Clifford, 26, is in a serious condition in hospital after he was found with injuries in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, north London, on Wednesday, Hertfordshire Police said.

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC 5 Live commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at a house in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, just after 7pm on Tuesday.

Clifford is yet to speak with officers about the incident, the force added. Police confirmed they had received no earlier reports after exploring whether there had been previous contact with Clifford or the victims.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family and loved ones at this devastating and indescribable time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“This was an unprecedented attack and we are determined to understand the full circumstances of what happened that evening and the events leading up to it.

“This investigation, as I’m sure people can imagine, will take time. I’d like to reiterate my sincere thanks to the members of public who contacted us yesterday and helped with our inquiries.

“We are still appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident on Tuesday evening in Bushey and activity in Enfield yesterday that could assist us to please contact the police directly.”