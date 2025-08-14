A man has been jailed for stealing a Jaguar car that he had taken for a test-drive.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Foster, 27, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to robbery and to driving a vehicle without a licence or insurance. He’s been sent down for three years and nine months.

The charges follow an incident on Monday, May 19, when Foster met a victim to take a Jaguar XF for a test drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foster, who had met the man in Bath, told the victim he wanted to buy the car and suggested they travel to Devizes in Wiltshire to collect the cash. He then took the victim onto Salisbury Plain, where he threatened him with what the victim believed was a gun, telling him he had been sent to kill him.

Callum Foster, 27, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to robbery and to driving a vehicle without a licence or insurance after stealing a Jaguar he had taken for a test drive and threatening to kill the owner. He’s been sent down for three years and nine months. | Wiltshire Police

Foster, of Chippenham in Wiltshire, then drove the victim to Bradford-on-Avon train station, where he left him and took the car.

The vehicle and Foster were found and he was arrested at Leigh Delamere services off the M4 the following day. A second man, who was in the vehicle when it was stopped, was also arrested but later released without charge.

Foster was also given six points on his licence and ordered to pay a surcharge of £228. He appeared at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Toni Nugent said: "This was a hugely distressing incident for the victim. Foster caused the victim to fear that violence would be used against him if he didn’t comply. He then went on to steal his car. The car had been advertised for sale, and through trusting a stranger, the victim was taken advantage of.

"Many police units and departments worked together to ensure this case came to court, where Foster pleaded guilty to all offences. I hope this sentence brings some reassurance to the victim."

Jaguar XFs can cost up to £53,000 when new, and used models are listed online from £6,000.