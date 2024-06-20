Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A serial shoplifter, who stole hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol, food and household items, has been banned from entering every Co-Op and Marks & Spencer store nationwide for three years.

Callum Macdonald, of Frome, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following his conviction for three thefts in January. The 20-year-old, is also not allowed to enter specific branches of Boots, Iceland and a Shell service station in Frome. If he breaches the CBO, he could face up to five years imprisonment.

In addition to being banned from named shops, MacDonald is not allowed to enter any business or retail premises at which he has previously been issued with a verbal or written ban. He is also not allowed to remain on any business or retail premises, or public or private grounds, when asked to leave by staff, the owner, occupier, security, police or council appointed officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serial shoplifter Callum Macdonald has been banned from all Co-Op and M&S stores nationwide for three years | Avon and Somerset Police

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avon and Somerset Police Neighbourhood Inspector Matt Reed said: “Callum MacDonald is far more than a nuisance. His offending has had a significant impact on shop workers, business owners and on police, with valuable resources being used to respond to and investigate incidents he’s involved in.

“The CBO he is now subject to ensure the people and businesses he has most frequently targeted can be reassured measures are in place to prevent him from reoffending. Should he breach any of the conditions he is likely to be arrested and could serve time in prison.”