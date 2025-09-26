A man and a woman have been found dead in a house - with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the double death, having been called to the home at about 10pm on Wednesday after concerns were raised about two people.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s were found with serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they knew each other and that their next of kin have been informed. An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances of both deaths.

Detective Inspector Peter Gee said: “We are supporting the next of kin of the people who have died in this very sad incident. Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what has happened, but we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“A cordon remains in place at the address while officers continue with their enquiries and a thorough examination of the scene is conducted. There will be a heightened police presence in the area, and we encourage anyone with concerns to speak with officers.”

It happened in Treclago View, Camelford, Cornwall. Anyone with information can contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 50250248436.