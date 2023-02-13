The 75-year-old Queen Consort has cancelled her appearances this week after testing positive for the virus

Camilla, Queen Consort has been forced to cancel events after testing positive for coronavirus. (Credit: Getty Images)

Camilla, Queen Consort has tsted positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

It comes after reports that she had been suffering from cold-like symptoms. The Queen Consort, 75, has been forced to cancel events and appearance due to her positive test.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus. With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”

She is believed to be fully vaccinated and is said to be in “good spirits”. It marks the second time Camilla has tested positive for coronavirus, the first being in early 2022.

The Queen Consort was forced to cancel a planned trip to the West Midlands after feeling poorly. She has subsequently cancelled appearances throughout the week, including a celebration of Milton Keynes gaining city status.