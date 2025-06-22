A man has been arrested after a 19-year-old woman was sexually arrested in a Nottinghamshire alleyway.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to the alleyway in Canal Street shortly before 8pm on Friday, June 20. A 43-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody. The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers, the force confirmed.

Detective Inspector Amy Revill from the force's Public Protection Unit said: "We take reports of sexual offences and violence against women and girls extremely seriously. We are now investigating this incident and we need to urgently hear from anyone with information.

"This incident happened in a busy area of the city and in daylight, so we are hopeful that witnesses come forward."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 807 of 20 June or please make a report through the Nottinghamshire Police website or Live Chat. To remain anonymous please report via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.