A London underground station has been evacuated after a person reportedly fell from a height. Significant emergency response including police cars and ambulances, was deployed to Canary Wharf Underground on Tuesday afternoon (August 6), with passengers being urged to ‘get out as fast as you can’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Mirror, a single person was seen being transported into an ambulance on a stretcher. The British Transport Police (BTP) later confirmed: "Officers were called to Canary Wharf underground station at 1.07 pm to reports of a medical incident. Paramedics also attended, and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

The BTP clarified that the fall occurred within the station and that the individual did not fall onto the tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the incident, the station was partially closed by the British Transport Police, and Transport for London (TfL) announced that the Jubilee Line service would be disrupted due to a "customer incident." About 30 minutes later, TfL Access updated on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "Canary Wharf - Part Closed - Jubilee line. Trains are not stopping on the westbound Jubilee line while we deal with a customer incident."

Google Maps

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.50 pm today (6 August) to reports of a person fallen from height at Canary Wharf Underground Station, Bank Street, E14. We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre."

The scene at Canary Wharf left many passengers shaken. One user on X described the experience: "Having a police officer scream 'get out as quick as you can, move' on the platforms of Canary Wharf is a scary experience.