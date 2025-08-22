Walthamstow cannabis factory: Fire destroys most of terraced home as London Fire Brigade battles blaze
Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters were called to the mid-terraced property just before 3am today, according to firefighters.
A brigade spokesperson said: “Cannabis factory fires can be particularly dangerous because of the way criminals use unsafe wiring to illegally obtain electricity in order to grow the plants.
“They’re often in top floors or lofts which means when a fire takes hold it spreads, destroying roofs and damaging neighbouring buildings.
“Firefighters can also be exposed to risks when dealing with the fires because of bad wiring and traps at some of the properties.”
Most of the ground floor, half of the home’s first floor and the roof of the two-storey house in Knebworth Avenue, Walthamstow, east London, were destroyed by the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
London Fire Brigade control officers received calls just before 3am and the brigade said the fire was under control just before 5am.
Crews from Walthamstow, Chingford, Woodford, Leyton, Tottenham, Edmonton, Homerton, Stratford, Enfield and Holloway fire stations attended the scene.