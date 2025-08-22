More than 70 firefighters battled a blaze at a house suspected of being used as a cannabis factory.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters were called to the mid-terraced property just before 3am today, according to firefighters.

A brigade spokesperson said: “Cannabis factory fires can be particularly dangerous because of the way criminals use unsafe wiring to illegally obtain electricity in order to grow the plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London Fire Brigade tackles a fire in a house believed to be being used as a cannabis factory in Knebworth Road, Walthamstow, in the early hours of Friday, August 22 | London Fire Brigade

“They’re often in top floors or lofts which means when a fire takes hold it spreads, destroying roofs and damaging neighbouring buildings.

“Firefighters can also be exposed to risks when dealing with the fires because of bad wiring and traps at some of the properties.”

Most of the ground floor, half of the home’s first floor and the roof of the two-storey house in Knebworth Avenue, Walthamstow, east London, were destroyed by the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The London Fire Brigade tackles a fire in a house believed to be being used as a cannabis factory in Knebworth Road, Walthamstow, in the early hours of Friday, August 22 | London Fire Brigade

London Fire Brigade control officers received calls just before 3am and the brigade said the fire was under control just before 5am.

Crews from Walthamstow, Chingford, Woodford, Leyton, Tottenham, Edmonton, Homerton, Stratford, Enfield and Holloway fire stations attended the scene.