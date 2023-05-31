The wildfire, in the hills above Loch Ness, currently covers nearly 800 hectares - but has burned through around 3,000 total

Smoke from a wildfire which has burned through hundreds of hectares in the Scottish Highlands and led to two firefighters being injured can now be seen from space.

The fire at Cannich, in the hills above Loch Ness, is now in its fourth day with four fire engines and specialist resources still working at the scene. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) says it was alerted to the blaze on Sunday (28 May) shortly before 1pm. Crews had previously attended fires in the same area on four separate occasions since Tuesday (23 May).

New satellite images from NASA show a plume of smoke from the blaze drifting towards the loch, amid clear skies.

SFRS said its investigation into what caused the Cannich fire is ongoing. As of Wednesday, the blaze covers an area of 3.08 square miles - or almost 800 hectares - the service said, down from nearly 3,000 hectares at its peak. Helicopters are being used to waterbomb the area and members of the public have been warned not to walk their dogs nearby as a safety precaution.

NASA's worldview satellite shows the plume of smoke (centre) from the fire at Cannich drifting towards Loch Ness on Monday amid clear skies (Photo: PA Wire)

While responding to the incident on Tuesday (30 May) two firefighters were injured after an all-terrain vehicle they were travelling in was in an accident, SFRS said. Both were transported via air ambulance to hospital for treatment, but have now been released from hospital.

SFRS group commander Niall MacLennan said: “As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire. The ongoing incident at Cannich shows just how large these fires can become."

A mixture of seasonal weather conditions combined with very dry and dead vegetation meant there was a heightened risk of fires, he said, which can easily be sparked by careless disposal of cigarettes, as well as barbecues or campfires left unattended.

“Many of our rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by these incidents, which can cause significant environmental and economic damage," MacLennan said. “Cannich has been a challenging incident and our crews are working tirelessly to tackle the fire and stop further spread."

Smoke from the wildfire at Cannich, near Loch Ness, can now be seen from space (Photo: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service)

“Extinguishing a fire on this scale requires a large amount of resources, including the use of helicopters to bolster our response. We will remain on scene until we make the area safe.”

The service has extended a wildfire warning across much of Scotland until Monday. The warning has been in place since May 26, and grades the risk of wildfires as “very high” in most of East, Central, and South Scotland.

Ross Ewing, Scottish Land & Estates moorland director, told PA their thoughts were with the firefighters who were injured while battling the blaze. “Nearly 3,000 hectares of land have already been burned in this fire, and it follows on from the huge wildfire near Glenuig in April, which was estimated to be the second largest ever recorded in the UK."

He continued: “Wildfires have a devastating impact on wildlife and habitats, generating catastrophic carbon emissions. They are becoming increasingly frequent in Scotland, partly due to climate change and partly due to a lack of fuel load management in some areas."

The Cannich wildfire demonstrated how important it was to manage the fuel load - or amount of burnable material - of vegetation across estate land, he said, which has been shown to increase wildfire risk. "We hope the situation at Cannich will soon be contained so that the scale and extent of damage can be assessed."