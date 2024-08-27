Carcroft: Police launch investigation after five chickens found dead in man's garden in Doncaster
South Yorkshire Police said they received reports on August 15 regarding offenders who allegedly entered a garden on Poplar Road in Carcroft, where they took chickens and subjected them to "inhumane actions."
A local resident reported that the offenders are believed to be a "group of teenagers" who were seen with ropes around the chickens' necks, leading to their deaths.
The man’s granddaughter also took to Facebook, appealing for witnesses following the incident. She wrote: “If anyone knows anything about absolutely horrid teenagers breaking into my granddad’s garden on Poplar Road in Skellow and killing his chickens, please let me know.
“The poor man has lost his wife unexpectedly in May and them chickens were his world. They’ve been terrorising my granddad for weeks and now they’ve gone so extreme!”
The police said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident that can assist officers with their inquiry. Can you help? Please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 784 of 15 August.”