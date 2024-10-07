Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A runner has died after reportedly collapsing at the finish line of Cardiff Half Marathon.

According to reports, the patient was treated by a medical emergency team before being taken to University Hospital in Wales, where he sadly died.

A spokesperson for Run 4 Wales said: "This is a terrible tragedy and our deepest sympathies go out to the runner’s family. In respect for the participant’s family at this difficult time, no further details will be released."

Organisers described this year's race as the "biggest ever year" with 29,000 people signing up to take part. In 2019, runner Nicholas Beckley, 35, died after completing the race.

In 2018, two runners, Ben McDonald, 25 from Cardiff, and Dean Fletcher, 32 from Exeter, both suffered cardiac arrest at the finish line after crossing within minutes of each other.

Run 4 Wales previously said they have been working to raise awareness of unknown heart conditions following the tragedies.