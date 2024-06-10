Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two have been arrested after a man, a woman and a child were stabbed in Carlisle

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man, woman and child were stabbed in Carlisle, police said. Police received a report of a man with stab wounds at 8.06am on Monday (June 10).

An officer attending the incident in Whernside also found a woman and a child with stab wounds, Cumbria Police said. A girl, of primary school age, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man, woman and child were stabbed in Carlisle

A 55-year-old man was arrested following the incident and remains in police custody. A 53-year-old woman, who was also arrested, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police have said there is no further risk to the public but those in the area should expect to continue to see a police presence while investigations are carried out.