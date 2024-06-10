Carlisle stabbing: Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man, woman, and child injured

Two have been arrested after a man, a woman and a child were stabbed in Carlisle

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man, woman and child were stabbed in Carlisle, police said. Police received a report of a man with stab wounds at 8.06am on Monday (June 10).

An officer attending the incident in Whernside also found a woman and a child with stab wounds, Cumbria Police said. A girl, of primary school age, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man, woman and child were stabbed in Carlisle

A 55-year-old man was arrested following the incident and remains in police custody. A 53-year-old woman, who was also arrested, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police have said there is no further risk to the public but those in the area should expect to continue to see a police presence while investigations are carried out.

Anyone with information is being asked to report it online, quoting incident number 30 of 10 June 2024 or to phone 101.

