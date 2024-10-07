Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major incident has been declared after a bus with more than 60 passengers overturned in Northern Ireland.

In a social media post, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: “NIAS has dispatched multiple resources to the scene. Please only call 999 if your situation is life-threatening while we deal with this incident.”

A specialist rescue team is also at the scene of a serious bus crash in Co Down. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “Five fire appliances and the specialist rescue team are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving an overturned bus on the Ballyblack Road East, Newtownards.”

In an updated statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said of those on board, more than 50 had sustained minor injuries, or were uninjured, while eight people were being treated at the scene for more significant injuries.

“A bus carrying more than 60 passengers has overturned,” said the statement. NIAS has dispatched multiple resources to the scene including doctors, emergency crews, advanced paramedics, rapid response paramedics, ambulance officers and the Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board.

“Over 50 of the passengers have minor injuries, if any, with eight patients being treated for more significant injuries at the scene. The situation is ongoing and NIAS will release more information as it becomes available.”

Members of the public who do not require emergency care have been urged to avoid attending Ulster Hospital as staff deal with people injured in the Carrowdore bus incident.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the South Eastern Trust said the hospital is responding to a major incident involving a bus earlier on Monday afternoon. “Our staff in the emergency department are preparing to treat anyone who needs our care,” the statement said.

“We would ask any patient not requiring emergency care to please use alternative services. If your condition is life-threatening, please visit the Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital as normal.”