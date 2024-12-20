Carter Walsh, two, killed by falling fireplace after dancing near TV, inquest is told

A two-year-old boy died after a TV and marble fireplace toppled over and struck him on the head, an inquest has heard.

Carter Walsh, described as an “inquisitive young man”, had been dancing to the children’s TV programme Cocomelon shortly before the accident at his home in Wigan, Greater Manchester, on September 18.

The flatscreen TV weighing between 25 and 30kg (55-66lb) was resting on top of the fireplace and neither had been fitted to the living room wall of the rented property in Fisher Close, Bolton Coroner’s Court was told.

The toddler, who was knocked unconscious and went into cardiac arrest, was taken by ambulance to Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan.

Carter Walsh visiting a carvery with his family on the day he died

He could not be revived and was pronounced dead the same afternoon.

Detective Inspector Stuart Woodhead, of Greater Manchester Police, told the inquest: “I believe he had gone towards the fireplace and potentially grabbed the mantelpiece. He didn’t suffer, he didn’t know what was going on. It was an instantaneous event.”

Concluding the death was an accident, Greater Manchester West area coroner Peter Sigee told his family: “I give my condolences and I am so sorry we have had to meet in such tragic circumstances.

