A popular British homeware and fashion retailer is set to make a return to the high street next month.

Cath Kidston is returning to high streets from next month, according to The Sun. The homeware and fashion brand closed all of its UK location in June 2023 after falling into administration.

UK retail giant Next acquired the brand, with customers able to pick up Cath Kidston branded produced both online and inside stores. However, a standalone bricks-and-mortar store is now set to open.

The new store will be located at Westfield White City, opening on October 18. Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted that news was coming from Cath Kidston after the brand teased the comeback on social media.

In a post confirming the store’s return, the brand account said: "Why yes. Yes, you guessed right. We do indeed we have a new home opening soon. Can anyone tell where in London we'll be opening our doors?"

Founded in 1993, Cath Kidston became a staple of the British high street and items from the brand became instantly recognisable for their unique floral print and vintage style. The company initially fell into administration in 2020, closing 60 UK stores at the time, but was bought by Hilco Capital in 2022.

However, shortly after the acquisition, the company fell into administration once again and the remaining stores were closed. Next acquired Cath Kidston in 2023.

Next has not commented on plans to open any further store at this point.