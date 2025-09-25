The family of a teenager who died after being reported missing say she “left a lasting, instant impression” on people.

Catherine Blackhurst died on Sunday morning. A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and been bailed, but police say they are keeping an open mind about what happened.

In a tribute, Catherine’s family said: “Cat was a bright, beautiful young woman with an infectious enthusiasm for life. She left an instant, lasting impression and anyone she met instantly fell in love with her larger-than-life personality. Her siblings loved her endlessly, they enjoyed special individual memories with her that will be cherished forever.

Catherine Blackhurst, 17, who was found dead in a house in Ashton-under-Lyne in Greater Manchester on Sunday. A man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder | Issued by Greater Manchester Police

“We can’t put into words what Cat meant to us. She was so funny and smart. She accepted people for who they were with no judgement and was never afraid to be herself. If love was enough, she would be here with us right now celebrating.

“Cat was an intelligent young lady, so full of life and a can-do attitude to where she wanted to go in life, with the drive to achieve anything. She did so much in a short life, from gymnastics to chess tournaments, her apprenticeship in communications meant the world to her and she was a huge support to other children in care on social platforms.

“She had a love for her family and friends with a personality that everyone she met loved. As a family, we are immeasurably saddened with her passing and have so many special memories that will be cherished and talked about forever. We ask that our privacy is respected as we begin to process Cat’s passing and grieve as a family.”

Catherine died in a house in Whalley Close, in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester. A post-mortem examination has been held but her cause of death is currently “unascertained”.

Police, who say they are following “several lines of enquiry”, still want to hear from anyone who was in the area on Saturday night or Sunday morning, including anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage.

Anyone who has any information, CCTV, mobile phone or Ring doorbell footage is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 9307 quoting the log number 802 of 21/09/2025 or online via gmp.police.uk. Information can also be shared with us anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.