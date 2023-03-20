Headteacher Ruth Perry died in January 2023 after Ofsted gave her school the lowest possible rating during an inspection at Caversham Primary School

Ruth Perry was the headteacher at Caversham Primary School (Photo: Brighter Futures for Children)

A headteacher has blocked Ofsted inspectors from carrying out an inspection at her school after the death of a fellow headteacher.

Ruth Perry was the headteacher of Caversham Primary School in Reading when officials gave her an 'inadequate' rating following an inspection. Ms Perry killed herself in January 2023 while awaiting the full report from the inspection.

Flora Cooper, a fellow headteacher from John Rankin School in Newbury, Berkshire, has now refused entry to Ofsted inspectors at her school. She called on more support for teachers and said that the move was to "take a stand" against the Ofsted inspection process.

Ms Cooper had asked those wanting to support the cause to join her outside John Rankin School the following day. However, she has now urged parents and those concerned not to gather outside the school, saying: “Please can people not come to school now in the morning.

“I have to protect our children, our staff and our community. Please for the protection of our children and staff."

Speaking to BBC South, Julia Walters, the sister of Ms Perry, said that the former headteacher experienced the "worst day of her life" after inspectors visited Caversham Primary School in November 2022. Inspectors found the school to be 'good' in almost every category, apart from leadership and management which were judged to be 'inadequate'.

Ms Walters said that the assessment has "preyed" on her sister's mind "until she couldn't take it any more." Ms Perry had been in the teaching career for 32 years prior to her death.

Following the news of her death, Matthew Purves, Ofsted’s regional director for the South East, said: “We were deeply saddened by Ruth Perry’s tragic death. Our thoughts remain with Mrs Perry’s family, friends and everyone in the Caversham Primary School community.”

The situation has led to teaching unions calling for the temporary suspension of Ofsted assessments and inspections amid the news of Ms Perry's death. Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Ruth Perry’s death is an unspeakable tragedy and it is clear that school leaders across the nation have been deeply affected by the news.

“Having spoken with Ruth’s family, we know they are determined that something like this should never happen again. It is important that everyone listens to what they have to say.”

Mr Whiteman added: “Whilst it should never take a tragedy like this to prompt action, this has to be a watershed moment. The anger and hurt being expressed currently by school staff is palpable.

It is essential that all policy makers, including Ofsted, listen and respond. Given the strength of feeling and the need for a period of calm reflection, Ofsted should pause inspections this week.”

His words were echoed by joint general secretary of the National Education Union, Mary Bousted. She said: “Given recent events and widespread concerns about leaders’ wellbeing, it’s the height of insensitivity for Ofsted to be going into schools or colleges this week.

“Ofsted should pause all its inspections and reflect upon the unmanageable and counter-productive stress they cause for school leaders, and the impact on leaders.”

The Department of Education has said that Ofsted inspections are a "legal requirement" for both nurseries and schools of all level. A spokesperson for the department said: A Department for Education spokesperson said: “It is a legal requirement for schools and nurseries to be inspected by Ofsted and they have a legal duty to carry out those inspections.