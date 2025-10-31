A smooth-brained teenager was caught on camera dicing with death when he played a game of ‘chicken’ with a speeding train.

The incident, filmed earlier this month, shows the teen standing on the crossing until seconds before a train, travelling up to 100mph, rushed past.

The video was shared during the half-term holiday to warn young people about the deadly risks of trespassing on the railway.

A teenager was caught on CCTV 'playing chicken' with a speeding train at a crossing near Diss Station, Norfolk. | Network Rail / SWNS

Shenel Bullock, Network Rail Anglia’s health and safety manager, said: “The young person in the CCTV video came to no harm thankfully, and we wanted to share the footage to highlight just one example of the incredibly dangerous behaviour that we see all too often on level crossings.

“Whether it's taking selfies, filming dances or playing games, the risk of death or life-changing injury is simply too high. Please don't take the chance, even if it seems like you're in control, because one tiny misjudgement or slip could easily lead to tragic consequences.

“Other times, people can simply be distracted when approaching a level crossing, looking at their screen or wearing headphones, but this equally could be a fatal mistake.

“I urge everyone to pay full attention as they approach crossings, read instructions carefully and always respect locked gates, barriers, lights and alarms.”

Matthew Wakefield, Greater Anglia's safety, security and sustainability director, added: “Safety is our priority on the railway. Stepping onto the tracks could result in life-changing injuries or death.

“We encourage people to be vigilant and take care when they are close to the railway, as fast trains take a long time to stop. Adherence to the rules and correct use of crossings is extremely important. Please follow the rules, cross with care, and never take any risks.”