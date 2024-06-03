Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum has issued a warning to parents after her baby developed a rash and blisters on her face and hands after eating a healthy snack food in the sun.

A mother was left horrified after her daughter's innocent celery stick lunch caused burns on her face, when it reacted in the sun like giant hogweed. Tyler Field was shocked when her seven-month-old daughter, Imelda Sykes, developed a red rash on her face and hands.

The baby had been snacking on a celery stick in the sunshine on May 19 for just 15 minutes when her complexion immediately began to change colour. Concerned that Imelda was suffering an allergic reaction or sunburn, Tyler confided in a close friend about the incident and learned about the risks of eating celery in the sunshine.

After then conducting her own research, the mother of two discovered that Imelda had suffered from phytophotodermatitis, also known as 'margarita burns'. This skin reaction occurs when the sap from certain plants, such as giant hogweed, carrots, celery, and limes, comes into contact with the skin and is then exposed to sunlight. The affected areas become acutely red and often blister.

Tyler Field was shocked when her seven-month-old daughter, Imelda Sykes, developed a red rash on her face and hands after eating a celery stick in the sun. Picture: Kennedy News and Media

Tyler, who lives in Reading, Berkshire, believed Imelda had got away with just a red rash - before painful, fluid-filled blisters began breaking out on her baby's arm and mouth the following day. The 25-year-old said she felt 'huge mum guilt' and fears her daughter may be scarred for life from the vegetable-induced skin reaction.

The stay-at-home mum, said: "I gave Imelda a celery stick for something to chew on and never really questioned it in my mind. She was then sat outside in the sun with her sun hat on. Within three hours, I noticed her cheeks and hands were a bit red.

"I couldn't work it out at first. I thought she had had an allergic reaction but she'd had celery inside before and she hadn't eaten anything new before. It looked like burns, I was really concerned. I thought she was sunburnt somehow. Then I was meeting up with my friend for dinner that evening and told her about what happened. She said 'she hasn't had celery has she?' My heart just dropped.

"Apart from her, none of my friends had heard of it before. I looked online and saw it could cause all sorts of burns and blisters and thought we'd got away with this. She only had a bit of redness around her mouth and hands.

"But then the next morning she had big, fluid-filled blisters all around her hands and around her face. It's clearly where she had the celery on her hand and around her mouth. I had them on my arms too from where she had touched me. You can see the little fingerprints on my arm. I was so shocked. By the next day, the blisters became weeping skin. Then it started scabbing over and she still has a lot of redness on her face and hands."

Tyler wants to warn other parents about phytophotodermatitis before other children become victims and also suffer burns. Tyler said: "I was crying into my boyfriend's chest. I felt so guilty and I know it's completely irrational but, as a mum, you feel like you should know these things. I will never make that mistake again.

"It's a summer food that everyone eats. It's really concerning. I think it's more prevalent in children because they're messy eaters and it's smeared all over their skin. But throughout this whole thing, I'm really surprised how little people actually know about this.

