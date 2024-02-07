Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police cordon has been put in place in Leeds city centre after a man was found dead at a construction site. Police said they received a report at around 8am this morning (February 7) of a body of a man found at a construction site on Central Road in Leeds city centre.

Officers believes that the man had "entered" the site late last night and fallen from a height off a crane. He was not a member of staff working at the site.

A scene has been put in place in Leeds city centre after a man was found dead at a construction site. Picture by Yorkshire Evening Post

