A man wielding a hammer has been arrested after the glass entrance door of a CeX store was smashed by a customer angry that the shop had shut.

Police were called to a branch of secondhand DVD, mobile phone and gaming store CeX after the front door of the shop was smashed by a member of the public at about 7pm yesterday.

It was reported a customer had arrived at the store's front doors, which were locked, and became angry and abusive when staff told him the store was closed. The man kicked the door open, breaking the bottom lock, and walked in.

The man left briefly but then returned, continuing to shout and rattle the doors, smashing them. One staff member was near the door as it was smashed and suffered hand injuries.

Fearing for their safety, staff members fled the store and moments later police arrived.

A man was arrested after a glass entrance door was smashed at a branch of CeX | Nottinghamshire Police

The man – who was had a hammer on him – resisted arrest inside the store, in the Victoria Centre in Nottingham and two officers were injured as they apprehended him.

One officer sustained a cut to his shoulder and another sustained cuts to his arms from falling onto the broken glass. The suspect also headbutted a third officer as he was placed into a police van.

The 18-year-old is in custody and is being questioned on suspicion of causing criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

Chief Inspector Kylie Davies, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While the nature of policing inevitably requires officers to deal with challenging situations, they should never have to endure appalling assaults such as these.

“This also applies to shop workers. Indeed, nobody should have to come to work and expect that they will be verbally or physically assaulted. I want to send a clear message that we’re committed to doing all we can to keep Nottingham safe, however, behaviour of this kind is not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Thankfully the member of staff and three officers were not seriously injured and I am pleased the suspect is in custody. Our officers did great job to bring this suspect under control and prevent him from causing any further harm.

“Nobody in uniform should ever be assaulted as they go about their work, but sadly – as this case demonstrates – this is a risk our officers run every day.”