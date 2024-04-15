Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother is set to appear in court after her baby was found dead in the bath. Danielle Massey has been charged in connection with the death of seven-month old Charlie Goodall at their home in February 2022.

Seven-month-old Charlie Goodall was found unresponsive in the bath at his home in Chilton

The baby boy was found unresponsive in the bath when police were called by paramedics to a house on West Chilton Terrace, in Chilton, County Durham, on February 16. He was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, but died shortly after arrival.