Charlie Goodall: 31-year-old mum to appear in court after baby found dead in bath
A mother is set to appear in court after her baby was found dead in the bath. Danielle Massey has been charged in connection with the death of seven-month old Charlie Goodall at their home in February 2022.
The baby boy was found unresponsive in the bath when police were called by paramedics to a house on West Chilton Terrace, in Chilton, County Durham, on February 16. He was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, but died shortly after arrival.
Massey, 31, has also been charged with possession of cannabis and will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (April 16).