The police officer whose body was found on Sunday following a missing person search just recently welcomed the arrival of his first child.

Charlie Mitchell, 26, was a patrol officer based in Halifax and had been reported missing from his home in Leeds on Saturday. West Yorkshire Police confirmed that his body was discovered around 5.30pm on Sunday at St Aidan’s Nature Reserve near Leeds. His death is not being treated as suspicious, and the coroner has been informed.

The GoFundMe campaign, titled “In Loving Memory of PC 5788 Mitchell – Supporting Brooklyn and their baby”, described PC Mitchell as a “dedicated police officer”, “a loving partner”, and a “proud new father”.

The campaign organiser wrote: “Charlie was not only a dedicated police officer, but also a loving partner to Brooklyn and a proud new father to their beautiful baby boy. Just recently, Brooklyn - who also serves with West Yorkshire Police in the Safeguarding team - welcomed their son into the world. What should have been a time of joy and new beginnings has now been overshadowed by unimaginable grief.”

The campaign describes Brooklyn’s current situation as “something no one should have to” face: “the loss of her partner and the father of her child, while stepping into motherhood alone.” It adds that while her policing family will offer support, the fundraiser is intended to “help give them a little breathing room - whether that’s to help with everyday costs, time off work, or simply space to grieve and begin to heal.”

Assistant Chief Constable Robert McCoubrey said: “Charlie’s death in these circumstances is absolutely tragic, and we offer our sincere condolences to his family and will be continuing to give them all the support we can at this very difficult time.

“His death has also come as a terrible shock to his colleagues in Calderdale District and the wider West Yorkshire Police family and we will be making sure that all necessary support is in place for everyone who worked with him or knew him.”

The GoFundMe campaign concludes: “Thank you for keeping Brooklyn, their baby boy and all who loved Charlie in your thoughts,” it concludes.