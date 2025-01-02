Chelsea Scales: Police look for missing Huddersfield woman wearing pyjamas who had been discharged from Calderdale hospital
Chelsea Scales, 34, was last seen wearing a jacket over a hospital gown with pyjama bottoms and trainers. Officers say that her family are worried about her.
She was last seen at 11.30am on New Year’s Day in Chesil Bank, Huddersfield , and it’s thought she had recently been discharged from Calderdale Royal Infirmary
Chelsea is white and 5ft 8in and has straight shoulder-length red hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at http://westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 913 of 1 January.
