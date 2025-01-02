Chelsea Scales: Police look for missing Huddersfield woman wearing pyjamas who had been discharged from Calderdale hospital

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2nd Jan 2025, 8:58am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are desperately trying to trace a missing woman who vanished after being discharged from hospital.

Chelsea Scales, 34, was last seen wearing a jacket over a hospital gown with pyjama bottoms and trainers. Officers say that her family are worried about her.

Chelsea Scales, 34, was last seen wearing a jacket over a hospital gown with pyjama bottoms and trainers. Officers say that her family are worried about her.Chelsea Scales, 34, was last seen wearing a jacket over a hospital gown with pyjama bottoms and trainers. Officers say that her family are worried about her.
Chelsea Scales, 34, was last seen wearing a jacket over a hospital gown with pyjama bottoms and trainers. Officers say that her family are worried about her. | Issued by West Yorkshire Police

She was last seen at 11.30am on New Year’s Day in Chesil Bank, Huddersfield , and it’s thought she had recently been discharged from Calderdale Royal Infirmary

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chelsea is white and 5ft 8in and has straight shoulder-length red hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at http://westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 913 of 1 January.

Related topics:Huddersfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice