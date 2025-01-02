Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are desperately trying to trace a missing woman who vanished after being discharged from hospital.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea Scales, 34, was last seen wearing a jacket over a hospital gown with pyjama bottoms and trainers. Officers say that her family are worried about her.

Chelsea Scales, 34, was last seen wearing a jacket over a hospital gown with pyjama bottoms and trainers. Officers say that her family are worried about her. | Issued by West Yorkshire Police

She was last seen at 11.30am on New Year’s Day in Chesil Bank, Huddersfield , and it’s thought she had recently been discharged from Calderdale Royal Infirmary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea is white and 5ft 8in and has straight shoulder-length red hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at http://westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 913 of 1 January.