Chemical leak at Wembley swimming pool sends nine children and two adults to hospital
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident occurred at the Everyone Active sports centre in Vale Farm, Wembley.
A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.34pm today (29 August) to reports of a chlorine leak on Watford Road, Wembley.
“Multiple resources were dispatched to the scene, including ambulance crews, incident response officers, and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).We treated nine children and two adults at the scene before transporting them all to the hospital."