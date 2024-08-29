Breaking

Chemical leak at Wembley swimming pool sends nine children and two adults to hospital

Eleven people, including nine children, were taken to hospital after a reported chemical leak at a swimming pool in Wembley on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Everyone Active sports centre in Vale Farm, Wembley.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.34pm today (29 August) to reports of a chlorine leak on Watford Road, Wembley.

Eleven people, including nine children, were taken to hospital after a reported chemical leak at a swimming pool in Wembley on Thursday afternoon. | Google

“Multiple resources were dispatched to the scene, including ambulance crews, incident response officers, and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).We treated nine children and two adults at the scene before transporting them all to the hospital."

