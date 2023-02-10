The balloon was shot down over US territorial waters on 4 February, with Chinese authorities lamenting that it was only used for meterological purposes

US officials have said that a high altitude balloon which was operated by China and shot out of the sky last week is part of a “surveillance fleet”.

The balloon was shot down on 4 February as it few off of the coast of South Carolina. China has continued to state that the device was a meterological tracker which has been knocked off-course.

The US Department of State said that the balloon was capable of locating devices such as mobile phones and radios. However, China has denied that it was used for any spying purposes.

US officials have now said that they believe that the balloon is part of an internation surveillance programme which spans five continents. This inlcudes Europe, and possible the UK.

Defence Secetary Ben Wallace has now commented on the situation. He explained that he believed the balloon devices have been used to spy on the UK.

What did Ben Wallace say about Chinese spy balloons?

Giving comments to The Sun, the defence secretary said: “Is it the case that a Chinese satellite has probably circled Britain and looked at us? I should think yes.”

He added that the UK would take similar precausions as the US if a similar device was ever found to be flying over the UK. He said: “I would have recommended that it was shot down at the moment we could have acquired the most appropriate levels of intelligence from it.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that China has “probably” spied on the UK using a similar device shot down in the US last week. (Credit: Getty Images)

“You can turn even simple things like weather balloons into a sophisticated piece of equipment.”

What has the US said about the balloon?

Wallaace’s comments come after the US held a hearing in which lawmakers passed a non-binding resolution condemning China for the ‘surveillance’ device. The House of Representatives members described the use of the balloon as a “brazen violation of United States sovereignty”.

In response to the incident, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cancelled a scheduled trip to China. He said: The fact is China engaged in this irresponsible action, a violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity and international law.”

A Department of State official said that the balloon, which was shot down by a US fighter jet, was “equipped with solar panels large enough to produce the requisite power to operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors”. It added that the manufactuer of the device is believed to have commerical links to the Chinese military.