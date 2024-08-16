Chloe Lopez: Locals demand British model's jailing for filming herself leaving underwear in public spaces
Chloe Lopez, who refers to herself as ‘Your fave cheeky Brit’, has uploaded a series of videos of her removing her knickers and leaving them on a tennis net, a supermarket bread counter, a supermarket aisle, and a railing - to name a few - for the past year.
In one of the videos, she can be seen removing her pink underwear and leaving them next to fresh bread items in a Mercadona supermarket in Spain in front of a shocked customer before casually walking off.
Her stunts have since angered many on social media, with viewers telling her to leave the country and some called on the police to take action.
One said: “You are so close to getting cancelled.” Another said: “Hopefully you get arrested soon...she's stuffed her drawers in food bins at the grocery store and is dumb enough to record herself doing it. She def going to jail. Whoever the cameraman is should be charged as well.” Another said: “Major lawsuit”. A comment added: “Isn’t that a little extreme?”
