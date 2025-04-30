Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police marksman who fatally shot 24-year-old Chris Kaba in Streatham, south-east London, will face gross misconduct proceedings, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has announced.

Sergeant Martyn Blake, 41, was cleared of murder by a jury at the Old Bailey in October 2024, but could now face dismissal if a misconduct panel finds against him.

In a statement released on Wednesday, IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said: “We understand the impact this decision will have on Chris Kaba’s family and Sergeant Blake and acknowledge the significant public interest in this case, particularly among our Black communities, firearms officers and the wider policing community.

“This is a decision we have taken based on examining all the evidence, views of all parties and by applying the thresholds set out in legislation and guidance which govern our work.

“The legal test for deciding whether there is a case to answer is low – is there sufficient evidence upon which, on the balance of probabilities, a disciplinary panel could make a finding of misconduct. This has been met and therefore we need to follow the legal process.

“We appreciate that the Home Office is carrying out a review of the legal test for the use of force in misconduct cases, however, we must apply the law as it currently stands.”

The fatal shooting took place in September 2022, after police pursued an Audi Q8 that had been used as a getaway vehicle in a shooting the night before. Officers later discovered that Mr Kaba was driving the car, but had not known his identity during the pursuit. He was later identified as a core member of one of London’s most dangerous street gangs and was linked to two shootings the week before his death.

Sergeant Blake shot Kaba after the vehicle was boxed in and he attempted to ram through the police cars. The incident led to widespread public outcry and protests.

Following Blake’s acquittal in 2024, the Metropolitan Police argued that the evidence against him had been “tested significantly” and urged the IOPC to reconsider the misconduct referral. However, the watchdog stood by its earlier recommendation.

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, using the codename NX121 previously assigned to Blake, said on Wednesday: “We know any fatal use of force by police understandably prompts concern among communities.

“NX121 made a split-second decision on what he believed was necessary to protect his colleagues and London and a jury unanimously decided that was an honestly-held belief and the force used was reasonable.

“However, the IOPC has now determined that NX121 has a case to answer for his use of force and has directed us to hold a gross misconduct hearing. We know another lengthy process will fall heavily on the shoulders of NX121 and more widely our firearms officers, who continue to bravely and tirelessly police the streets of London every day to protect the public.”

A chief officer from an outside police force will chair the disciplinary panel, the Met said, with a hearing to be scheduled in due course.

In a statement issued through the charity Inquest, Mr Kaba’s family welcomed the decision: “We hope this leads to him being removed from the Met Police. What Martyn Blake did was deeply wrong. We are still so devastated to have lost Chris – this should never have happened.

“The fact that the Met promoted Martyn Blake after the verdict only deepened our pain and showed a complete disregard for our loss. Martyn Blake should not be allowed to remain a police officer. He should lose his job.”

However, the decision has been met with criticism. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said he was “deeply disappointed” by the watchdog’s move. Writing on X, he said: “Sergeant Martyn Blake has already been unanimously acquitted of murder by a jury having carefully considered all the facts and evidence.

“He made a difficult decision in the heat of a moment, when confronted by a car associated with firearms offences ramming into police officers. Chris Kaba was a violent gang member.

We need to support police officers who do difficult things to protect the public, provided they act in accordance with the law, as a jury found this officer did. This has hung over Sergeant Blake for too long. I think the IOPC has got this wrong.”

The IOPC responded that the criminal trial and misconduct case are separate legal processes. They stated the murder charge had been brought after “careful consideration of a significant amount of evidence” and in line with “the application of relevant legal tests.” The Crown Prosecution Service maintained that the matter had to be put before a jury.

Blake, who was publicly named during his trial, remains protected by restrictions that prohibit publication of his address or any image or physical description of him.

In the wake of Blake’s murder charge in 2023, dozens of armed police officers temporarily laid down their weapons in protest, prompting the army to be placed on standby.

The Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, is moving forward with legal changes to protect anonymity for police officers accused of serious offences until conviction.