With the festive season upon us, food banks across the UK are working to ensure support for individuals and families in need.

While some food hubs may adjust their hours or close temporarily during the holiday period, many are extending their services to provide essential food parcels and hot meals for those struggling.

If you're in need of help, here's what you need to know about food bank availability this Christmas.

To locate your nearest food bank and confirm their Christmas hours:

Visit the Trussell Trust website for a comprehensive directory of food banks across the UK.

Check the websites or social media pages of local food banks for the latest updates.

Contact your local council or community centre for guidance on available support services.