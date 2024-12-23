Christmas Day opening hours of food banks in UK 2024: List includes Salvation Army & Trussell Trust

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

23rd Dec 2024, 8:30am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
With the festive season upon us, food banks across the UK are working to ensure support for individuals and families in need.

While some food hubs may adjust their hours or close temporarily during the holiday period, many are extending their services to provide essential food parcels and hot meals for those struggling.

If you're in need of help, here's what you need to know about food bank availability this Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Food banks Christmas Day opening hoursFood banks Christmas Day opening hours
Food banks Christmas Day opening hours | Getty Images

To locate your nearest food bank and confirm their Christmas hours:

Related topics:Food banks

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice