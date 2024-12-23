Christmas Day opening hours of food banks in UK 2024: List includes Salvation Army & Trussell Trust
With the festive season upon us, food banks across the UK are working to ensure support for individuals and families in need.
While some food hubs may adjust their hours or close temporarily during the holiday period, many are extending their services to provide essential food parcels and hot meals for those struggling.
If you're in need of help, here's what you need to know about food bank availability this Christmas.
- Hackney Food Bank (London): Open during the festive period, offering both hot meals and food parcels to support local residents.
- The Salvation Army (multiple locations): With over 600 locations across the UK, the Salvation Army is providing Christmas food parcels and family support in communities nationwide.
- Barnet Community Projects at the Rainbow Centre (Barnet, London): Operating as usual on Thursdays, including over Christmas, from 9am to 1pm.
- South & East Bristol Foodbank (Bristol): While some outlets close after December 20 and reopen in early January, check specific schedules for availability.
- North Bristol & South Glos Foodbank (Bristol): Offering services during Christmas with various activities; detailed opening times should be confirmed locally.
To locate your nearest food bank and confirm their Christmas hours:
- Visit the Trussell Trust website for a comprehensive directory of food banks across the UK.
- Check the websites or social media pages of local food banks for the latest updates.
- Contact your local council or community centre for guidance on available support services.
