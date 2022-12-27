While taking down your Christmas tree marks the end of the festive season, it can still have several uses in your garden or further afield

With Christmas 2022 over, we are now at the beginning of the end of the festive season.

We also still have New Year’s Eve and another bank holiday on the way, and, with around a week left until 12th night 2023, we can all enjoy our Christmas decorations for a little while yet.

The question of what to do with your decorations is likely to be something you’re starting to think about, particularly if you’ve got a real Christmas tree in your home.

So, what can you do with your tree once the festivities are over? Here’s everything you need to know.

Christmas trees can have several uses after Christmas Day (image: Adobe)

When is 12th night 2023?

While tradition dictates that you have to take your tree down by twelfth night, there is no hard and fast rule about when you should end your Christmas celebrations. After all, the date marks a religious feast day in Christianity and has only come to involve trees since Victorian times.

But if you are someone who follows traditions to the letter, you should take your decorations down by 6 January (although Twelfth Night could be on 5 January depending on when your countdown starts).

What can you do with your Christmas tree?

There are several different things you can do with a live Christmas tree after the festive season ends. Here are three ideas for what you can do.

Re-pot or plant it

If you want to attempt to keep your Christmas tree alive until next year, it is possible to do so - although, if you bought it in a pot, it may only last for another two to three years at best.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) recommends transferring the tree from a pot into a bigger garden container to allow it to keep growing. You may have to do this annually until the tree fully matures - but, you should be prepared for it to grow quite a lot larger if you do this.

If your tree has already been cut away from its roots, it will only last for around four weeks before dying. These trees cannot be replanted.

Christmas trees can keep growing in your garden (image: Adobe)

Use it in your garden

Christmas trees can have several uses in the garden. If you have a shredder, you can put your tree through it to create woodchips that can be left to rot and then used as mulch.

Alternatively, if you chop up the tree roughly and stack the trunk and branches by a shed or wall, it can become a wildlife shelter for bugs or small animals.

Give it to the local council

If you do not have much garden space, or cannot find another use for it, you should give your tree to your local council.

Local authorities usually organise collection points for real Christmas trees in January as part of their garden waste schemes. To see if your council offers this service, you should visit their website.

When dropping off your tree, make sure it has had all of its tinsel and decorations removed, and is no longer in a pot. Trees that are recycled in this way often come to be used as woodchips that you might see used in your local park.

