A former Metropolitan Police officer has been accused of indecent exposure and upskirting.

Christopher Herd, 48, was charged by Essex Police with one count of indecent exposure and three counts of upskirting while on and off duty on April 13. He will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday (May 16).

Herd was arrested on August 30 last year on suspicion of indecent exposure while he was off duty, and later arrested on suspicion of the other offences. It is claimed he took the images between March and July 2024, while on and off duty, while travelling on public transport.

He was suspended from his job when he was arrested and resigned on March 1 this year.