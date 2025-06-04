A man who died after falling into the water during a fishing trip “brought happiness to all he met”.

Christopher Packer was out fishing with his teenage son when the pair fell in the water.

The boy was rescued by fellow fishermen but his 54-year-old father could not be found and his body was discovered the following afternoon during a search operation.

Now Christopher’s wife has paid tribute to him, saying: “Although I cannot believe you are not with us any more, I know that you were doing what you loved the most - fishing and being with our beautiful son.

“You lived your life in such a good way and brought happiness, joy, and laughter to all you met; you will forever be missed by everyone. You departed this world far too early and left behind your family and friends who miss you more than words can say, you will live in our hearts forever and can now rest in peace.

“At the worst moment I have ever had to face, I would really like to thank everyone involved for their unbelievable support and tireless efforts to help us. Firstly, the amazing fishermen who were there that day and able to rescue my son, words cannot ever be enough and ‘thank you’ doesn’t even come close. Please know that your actions on that day saved a most precious young life.

“To Warwickshire Police, fire, ambulance, search and rescue teams, who worked incredibly hard in difficult conditions and provided the support, compassion and determination to complete the search operation. Your professional and reassuring manner brought comfort at the darkest of times.

“I also appreciate the impact this will have had on the local community and businesses affected and want to say thank you for respecting our privacy and allowing the emergency services to perform their work as efficiently as possible.”

The tragedy happened at Draycote Water near Rugby in Warwickshire on Thursday afternoon, and Christopher’s body was found on Friday.