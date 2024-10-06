Cineworld: Full list of cinema locations closing today - what locations are closing later this month?

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

6th Oct 2024, 2:09pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Some Cineworld locations are closing their doors for good from today as the cinema chain grapple with finanicial woes.

It was announced earlier this year that six locations had been earmarked for closure. Cineworld was recently able to stop the threat of administration following a High Court appearance earlier this week, but some cinemas are still set to cease trading as a result of financial woes.

The locations that have shut their doors for good from October 6 are:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Glasgow Parkhead
  • Bedford
  • Swindon Regent Circus

Two more locations - Loughborough and Yate - will shut their doors for good on October 13. The Cineworld site in Hinckley has since been saved from closure, with Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council leader Stuart Bray calling the news “excellent”.

He said: “Not only does it safeguard the future of this great facility in Hinckley town centre, it also ensures the taxpayer continues to receive a rental income from Cineworld which helps to fund our public services.”

The recent high court decision saw approval given to restructuring plans to four companies within the firm - Cine-UK Ltd, Cineworld Cinemas Ltd, Cineworld Cinema Properties Ltd and Cineworld Estates Ltd. This means that £16 million of fresh equity will be given to Cineworld from the parent company to help keep it afloat.

Related topics:CineworldCinemasAdministrationHigh Court

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice