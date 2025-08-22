Circus motorbike riders needed hospital treatment after a collision during the “globe of death”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stunt riders, who are with Circus Extreme, were injured yesterday during a show. It’s thought they collided and then were hurt when a motorbike landed on them. The lights went on in the big top and the audience was asked to leave.

Circus Extreme put out a statement last night which said: “Earlier today, during our performance, there was an incident involving our Globe of Death act. Our performers are highly trained professionals, and our emergency protocols were immediately put into action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supplied

“The safety of our artists and audience is always our number one priority, and the situation was handled swiftly and safely. We would like to thank our amazing team, the emergency services, and our audience for their calm and support.

“We are aware that some members of the public may have recorded the incident. Out of respect for our performers, we politely ask that any videos or photos are not shared across social media platforms.

“All upcoming performances will continue as advertised, and we remain committed to bringing world-class extreme entertainment safely to all our audiences.”

Circus Extreme is currently performing on Paignton Green in south Devon. Devon Air Ambulance landed on the green, reports DevonLive, although it’s not clear whether the riders were taken in the helicopter or by land ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The circus is in Paignton until the end of the month, and then moves to Plymouth where there are shows from September 5 to September 21. It’s in Bristol from September 25 to October 19, and Rochester in Kent from October 24 to November 2, the week of half-term. Further details are here.