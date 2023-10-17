Szabolcs Fekete, who was sacked by Citibank for lying about his expenses, has lost his legal battle for unfair dismissal.

Citibank has won an employment tribunal after sacking a banking analyst who tried to expense his partner's lunch.

Szabolcs Fekete was fired by the international firm last year after he claimed to have eaten two sandwiches, two coffees, and two pasta dishes - a pesto pasta and spaghetti bolognese - whilst on a work trip to Amsterdam.

When asked about the claim, Mr Fekete said he had ordered two coffees because they were "small" - and questioned why he needed to "justify his eating habits to this extent" given that the expenses were "well within" the €100 daily allowance.

However, a more senior colleague believed that the meals had been bought for two people, and escalated the matter. Initially, Mr Fekete continued to insist that the food had been for him alone, but later admitted to sharing with his partner.

Citibank decided to fire Mr Fekete for misconduct, which prompted him to file a legal challenge claiming wrong and unfair dismissal. But the judge ultimately dismissed his claims.

Mr Fekete attended the work trip in question with his partner between 3 July to 5 July 2022. When he returned to London from Amsterdam, he filed an expense claim for food and drink which was under the company's daily limit of €100.

However, the manager whom he submitted his claim to rejected it - and questioned whether Mr Fekete had personally consumed everything he was seeking reimbursement for.

Citibank explained that the query was not about the amount claimed, but about whether it had breached the company's policy, which states that an employee can not expense their partner's travel or meals.

When the issue was raised over email, Mr Fekete wrote: “I was on the business trip by myself and I had 2 coffees as they were very small. For lunch I had 1 sandwich and 1 coffee in the restaurant, and took another coffee back to the office with me and had the second sandwich in the afternoon, which also served as my dinner.

"All my expenses are within the €100 daily allowance. Could you please outline what your concern is as I don't think I have to justify my eating habits to this extent."

Citibank later escalated the matter to its security and investigations services department, which also questioned Mr Fekete about whether he had shared the meal of pesto pasta and bolognese with his partner. He replied: "No."

Ultimately however, the banking analyst later admitted that he had lied and he had indeed shared the meals. Citibank launched a disciplinary hearing, during which Mr Fekete said he had been experiencing personal difficulties due to the recent death of his grandmother.

He also raised the fact that he had been heavily medicated while replying to the emails over the matter, following a recent surgery. But Citibank still decided to sack him.

Mr Fekete took his employer to court for wrong and unfair dismissal, but lost his case. Judge Illing said: "I have found that this case is not about the sums of money involved. This case is about the filing of the expense claim and the conduct of the claimant thereafter.

"It is significant that the claimant did not make a full and frank disclosure at the first opportunity and that he did not answer questions directly.

"I am satisfied that even if the expense claim had been filed under a misunderstanding, there was an obligation upon the claimant to own up and rectify the position at the first opportunity. I accept that the respondent requires a commitment to honesty from its employees."