More than 130,000 civil servants will go on strike throughout April due to a long-running dispute over pay, pensions, and job security, it has been announced.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said the huge stoppage will take place on 28 April to increase the pressure on the government and it is "not backing down".

Strikes will also take place in the coming weeks including a five-week walkout in the Passport Office.

There will be six days of strikes from 10 to 14 April and on 17 April, PCS members working for Ofgem in London and Glasgow announced on Monday (17 March).

The PCS union represents hundreds of thousands who work in government departments, as well as those at organisations such as Ofsted, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Border Force.

Members of the PCS union, who have been offered a 2% to 3% increase, walked out on Budget day earlier this month. It has been calling for a 10% pay rise, better pensions, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.

The union’s general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our members are not backing down in this dispute. Ministers need to take notice that we’re escalating our action and they need to resolve the dispute by putting money on the table.

“We know our strikes have already caused serious disruption. The new strikes and another national day of action will pile the pressure on a government that refuses to listen.”

The government said the union’s demands would cost an "unaffordable £2.4bn". Urging the strikes to be called off, a spokesperson said the government’s focus was to "ease the pressure on households across the country" as the cost of living soars.

The spokesperson added: "That is why public sector pay awards strike a careful balance between recognising the vital importance of public sector workers, while delivering value for taxpayers and avoiding higher prices in the future”.

Teachers, junior doctors, rail workers and London Underground tube drivers are some of the industries whose workers have walked out in disputes over the last year mainly over pay - as wages do not align with the rising cost of living.